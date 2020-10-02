Report: Cowboys, Bucs, Chargers have most minority coaches on staff

As part of its diversity and inclusion plan approved by team owners in May, the NFL is collecting demographic data on every team. TheAthletic.com did an in-depth study of the makeup of coaching staffs since 2013.

The website’s data suggests progress in entry-level positions that could feed the pipeline.

The Cowboys, Chargers and Bucs have staffs that are 52 percent minority. The Bucs have 12 minority and 11 white coaches; the Chargers and Cowboys have 11 minority and 10 white coaches.

The Steelers have nine minority coaches and nine white coaches, the only other team at 50 percent or more.

The Broncos and Patriots have the fewest minority coaches. Denver has three minority and 17 white coaches, and New England has three minority and 13 white coaches.

Not surprisingly, since 2013, staffs with head coaches of color have had a greater representation of minority coaches than white head coaches have.

“I think there’s a good pipeline,” Steelers owner Art Rooney II, who chairs the NFL’s diversity committee, told TheAthletic.com. “Having said that, I think it’s important that we need to look at developing young coaches, and how we bring young coaches into the league and making sure there’s opportunities for people to come in at the lower levels. I don’t think we should ignore that and say, ‘Okay, we know we got a pipeline, that’s all we need.’ I think the development of young coaches is still something that we should be looking at. And I think we are, but I think it needs to be done in a more intentional way.”

