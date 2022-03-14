Report: Cowboys agree to new deal with DeMarcus Lawrence with $30M in guarantees

The Dallas Cowboys have agreed to a three-year, $40 million deal to retain two-time Pro Bowl defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, according to multiple reports. Per the reports, $30 million of the money is guaranteed.

Lawrence was slated to tally $27 million against the salary cap in 2022 as part of a five-year, $105 million extension he signed in 2019. The new deal provides the Cowboys with cap relief while ensuring $30 million in guarantees for Lawrence.

Lawrence, 29, is coming off an injury-shortened season that saw him record three sacks, two forced fumbles and five passes defensed in seven starts after missing the first half of the season with a broken foot. He made the Pro Bowl after the 2017 and 2018 seasons, but hasn't recorded more than 6.5 sacks in any of the three seasons since.

DeMarcus Lawrence is staying in Dallas. (Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

He'll remain in Dallas as a veteran centerpiece of a defense featuring rising stars Trevon Diggs and Micah Parsons, who was named All-Pro and earned Defensive Rookie of the Year honors last season after leading the Cowboys with 13 sacks.

What's not clear in Dallas is the fate of defensive end Randy Gregory, who is slated to become an unrestricted free agent this week. Gregory had his best season as a pro in 2021, recording six sacks and three forced fumble while playing in 12 games for the Cowboys on a one-year deal.