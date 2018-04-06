Report: Cowboys agree to terms with DE Ealy

The Dallas Cowboys agreed to terms Thursday with defensive end Kony Ealy, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

Selected by Carolina in the second round of the 2014 draft, Ealy spent his first three NFL seasons with the Panthers before being traded to the New England Patriots last year. The Patriots waived Ealy during training camp and the New York Jets added him to their roster for the season.

The 26-year-old has 15.0 sacks, two interceptions and six forced fumbles in 62 career games, including 19 starts. He had a sack and an interception in 15 games (four starts) last season.

Ealy had a memorable performance in Carolina's loss to Denver in Super Bowl 50 with three sacks, a forced fumble and interception.

Per the Dallas Morning News, the Cowboys have been interested in Ealy since the 2014 draft, when they considered selecting him before trading up to get DeMarcus Lawrence.

They put a claim on him last year after he was cut by the Patriots in August, but the Jets had a higher waiver priority.

The Patriots originally sent a second-round pick to Carolina for Ealy and a third-round pick last March.

--Field Level Media