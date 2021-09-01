Report: Cowboys agree to terms with Corey Clement

The Cowboys’ roster cuts Tuesday left them with only two running backs. They added a third Wednesday.

Dallas has agreed to terms with free agent running back Corey Clement, Todd Archer of ESPN reports.

The Giants released Clement this week.

He will back up Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard and play special teams. Clement played 268 special snaps in 2020 for the Eagles and has played more special teams snaps (742) in his career than offensive snaps (605).

Clement signed with the Giants in May after four seasons with Philadelphia. He has 655 yards rushing and 340 yards receiving in 46 career games.

Clement led the Giants with 86 yards rushing in this year’s three preseason games.

The Cowboys released punter Bryan Anger when they claimed quarterback Will Grier off waivers. They currently don’t have a punter or a long snapper, having cut Jake McQuaide. Both are procedural moves as the Cowboys will re-sign both this week.

