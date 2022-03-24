Brian Schottenheimer has found a new job.

According to Albert Breer of SI.com, the Cowboys are hiring Schottenheimer to assist coordinators Kellen Moore and Dan Quinn with league trends and game-planning.

Ben McAdoo, the new Panthers offensive coordinator, held a similar role as a consultant during the 2021 season.

Schottenheimer, 48, served as Jacksonville’s passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach last year. He previously was the Seahawks offensive coordinator from 2018-2020.

Son of the late Marty Schottenheimer, Brian has also coached for the Colts, Rams, Jets, Chargers, Commanders, and Chiefs in his career.

Report: Cowboys adding Brian Schottenheimer to coaching staff originally appeared on Pro Football Talk