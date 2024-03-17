Report: Cowboys add assistant head coach to Al Harris' title

The Cowboys blocked defensive backs coach Al Harris from interviewing for a job on Dan Quinn's staff earlier this offseason.

They since have rewarded Harris.

Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reports the Cowboys have added assistant head coach to Harris' title.

Harris, 49, could be in line for a defensive coordinator job in the near future.

He took his first coaching job in 2012 as an intern for the Dolphins. Harris then went to Kansas City to coach the Chiefs' secondary from 2013-18.

He spent 2019 as a defensive assistant with Lane Kiffin at Florida Atlantic.

The Cowboys hired Harris in 2020.