Report: Cowboys to activate LSU linebacker most said wouldn’t play in ’22

The Dallas Cowboys are making moves that could result in a top defense getting even better. On Tuesday, the club traded for mammoth nose tackle Johnathan Hankins, sending a sixth-round pick to the Raiders for the 340-pound behemoth and a future seventh. The biggest weakness on the NFC’s best scoring defense has been their inability to stop the run. Getting a true run-stuffer who eats space will help, but they’ll also need improved play from their linebacker group.

That may not happen immediately, but on Wednesday it appears they will take a monumentally important baby step towards improving the talent at the position. LB Damone Clark, who had to undergo spinal fusion surgery following the scouting combine, was surprisingly picked by the Cowboys in the fifth round. It appears the Cowboys knew something other teams didn’t, as the projected second rounder is now ready to come off of the NFI list and contribute to the team much earlier than expected.

Cowboys are expected to activate LB Damone Clark (neck) today from Non-Football Injury list. Remarkable milestone for player whom Cowboys’ medical staff informed at combine would need spinal fusion surgery. Clark had procedure in March. Has impressed team with focus, resilience. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) October 26, 2022

Details of Clark's injury, athleticism

Clark was expected to miss the entire 2022 season when a scouting combine MRI revealed a herniated disk in the LSU star’s back. It appears it was the Cowboys doctors who were the ones that discovered the injury.

The scary medical condition didn’t stop him from acing the testing portion of the combine.

His Relative Athletic Score (RAS) ranked him as the 34th-most athletic linebacker to enter the league since 1987.

Damone Clark was drafted with pick 176 of round 5 in the 2022 draft class. He scored a 9.86 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 34 out of 2419 LB from 1987 to 2022. https://t.co/mFEUBPRVTI #RAS #Cowboys pic.twitter.com/pi4wN516Xs — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 30, 2022

His spider graph gives another aesthetic view of how strong his athletic profile is.

Story continues

Measurables and Stats

Photo by: Jacob Reeder

Listed Height: 6-foot-2

Listed Weight: 245 pounds

Jersey Number: 18

Tackles (2021): 77 solo tackles, 135 total tackles

Impact Plays (2021): 15 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, 1 interception, 3 pass deflections, 1 fumble recovery, 2 forced fumbles

Physical Skills Evaluation from Tyler Browning

Photo by: Gus Stark

Link

Range: When he kicks into his second gear his range is fantastic. Able to chase ball carriers down to the sideline from the opposite hash.

Processing Speed: Quick to diagnose where the play is going, and if it’s a run or pass. Able to navigate traffic in the box effectively. Has this sense of where the ball is going pre-snap and is rarely wrong. Able to beat pulling blockers to their cut off point and sniff out the play.

Tackling: Wraps up and brings the ball carrier to the ground, doesn’t always have the best form, but he is effective.

Toughness/Power @ POA: Doesn’t attack with a ton of power, would like to see him add more violence to his game when rushing the passer.

Versatility: Able to be kept on the field all three downs. Probably needs some coaching in coverage to maximize his ability there, but he is capable of playing all three downs early on.

Strengths and Weaknesses Evaluation from Tyler Browning

Strengths:

High character player, was honored with the number 18 and wore it for two seasons. Very high processing ability. Diagnoses the play and locates the football very quickly and reacts well. Don’t see many false steps to his game. Reliable in coverage, able to be kept on the field for all three downs. Good range and good motor, will chase ball carriers down to the sideline and not give up on a play.

Weaknesses:

His main weaknesses that were apparent on film, were rushing the power and play strength. He doesn’t have a refined pass rush move toolbox which could be helped by being around seasoned veterans. He also didn’t overwhelm anyone with power, rather took a more finesse approach and tried to win by attempting to out-athlete the blocker.

Clark's speedy recovery

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

When the Cowboys’ doctors perform the work, it gives them insight into a situation other teams don’t have. Sometimes it burns them, see Jaylon Smith, but most times it gives them the ability to outsmart the league. Whether they did that with Clark or not will be determined over the next several years, but the first indication they were in while everyone else was out was when his prognosis said he’d only be out six months from surgery.

Surgery was performed on March 24. His 21-day practice window was opened the first week of October.

“He’ll miss six months from his time in surgery,” director of player personnel Stephen Jones said of Clark. “This is a guy who works, works, works. Football is very important to him. Very committed to getting back, and he’s going to work through his injuries. If anything, he’s going to be one of those guys who’s ahead of schedule.”

Things to Know about Clark from Tim Lettiero

Link

Born on June 28, 2000 to parents Katice and Damon in New Orleans but moved to the capital of Louisiana, Baton Rouge, after Hurricane Katrina.

Clark attended two prep schools, one of which was under former LSU QB Marcus Randall, ultimately follow his coaches footsteps. The 4-star recruit received offers from dozens of high-level schools including Texas, Miami, Alabama, Florida and Texas A&M among others, but chose to stay close to home.

Clark did not get any starts in his freshman season but was a core special teamer for the Tigers. He’d get a few more opportunities as a sophomore starting three games as an outside linebacker, grabbing 50 tackles and a handful of splash plays in the backfield over the course of the 15-game season.

His junior year script was extremely similar, only starting half the games but still putting up solid numbers in minimal on-field chances. One notable change was the switch to jersey No. 18, an honor given to a true leader in the Tigers locker room based on an abundance of high character.

His senior campaign in 2021 was where he’d make a name for himself as he led the SEC and ranked second in the nation for both tackles and tackles per game, totaling 135 and 11.2 respectively.

Cowboys current linebacker room

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas has been running with just three linebackers so far this season, only two on a full-time basis.

Micah Parsons is clearly the leader, but spends the majority of his time (wisely) rushing the passer from a variety of positions. Anthony Barr and Leighton Vander Esch are the other two starters.

Behind them, Luke Gifford is focused on special teams. Second-year LSU product Jabril Cox, who suffered an ACL tear as a rookie and is still not completely back, and fifth-round Oklahoma State product Devin Harper, bounce back and forth between the actie and inactive rosters on game days.

Defensive Snaps in 2022 through seven games:

Parsons: 398 (94 at linebacker)

Vander Esch: 395

Barr: 309

Gifford: 0 on defense, 109 on special teams

Cox: 0 on defense, 80 on special teams

Harper: 0 on defense, 58 on special teams

With both Vander Esch and Barr set to be free agents at the end of the season, getting some combination of Cox, Clark and Harper involved in the defense down the stretch of the season seems imperative. Not just to help the run defense, but to prepare for the future.

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire