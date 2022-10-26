Report: Cowboys to activate Damone Clark

The Cowboys agreed to trade for defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins on Monday and they are expected to make another defensive addition on Wednesday.

Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reports that the team is expected to activate linebacker Damone Clark from the non-football injury list. Clark began practicing three weeks ago, so the team has to activate him now or shut him down for the rest of the season.

Clark was a fifth-round pick out of LSU this year, but was slated to go earlier before having spinal fusion surgery in March. There was some thought that Clark would miss the entire season after having that operation, so his rehab has gone about as well as could be hoped under the circumstances.

Clark had 135 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, an interception, and a fumble recovery in his final collegiate season.

