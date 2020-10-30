Report: Cowboys acquire DT Eli Ankou from Texans for 7th-round pick

The Dallas Cowboys saw two defensive linemen exit the arena this week, as they traded away Everson Griffen to the Detroit Lions and released Dontari Poe. The moves will allow several players to get more snaps to prove their worth but they did leave holes in the 53-man roster. On Friday, the front office went about filling some of that space, making a trade with the home-state Houston Texans.

Dallas traded a seventh-round selection to the Texans in exchange for defensive tackle Eli Ankou, according to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle.

Texans trade Eli Ankou to Dallas Cowboys for seventh-round draft pick, per a league source — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) October 30, 2020





Ankou, 26, stands 6-foot-3 and weighs 325 pounds. The Canadian-born tackle has appeared in 20 games over the course of his career, all with Jacksonville and Cleveland, he’s yet to be active for Houston after they signed him off the Indianapolis Colts practice squad.

He has 1.5 career sacks, all in 2017 as a rookie with the Jaguars. The nose tackle appears to be a solid tackler, grading about 70 in each of his previous three seasons in that department with Pro Football Focus.

