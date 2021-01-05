Report: COVID-19 issues at Ohio State could delay CFP championship

Barry Werner
·1 min read

Ohio State has been limited to seven games this season. It already was an issue about whether the Buckeyes deserved to be one of the four teams in the College Football Playoff.

Well, the Buckeyes were chosen and advanced to the championship game on Jan. 11. Now, AL.com reports COVID-19 issues could led to a postponement of the game with Alabama.

Per Al.com:

There are concerns related to Ohio State’s player availability for the game, according to sources, setting up a massive decision less than a week from when the game is scheduled to kick off in Miami. Ohio State has informed key parties involved it could be without a position group due to COVID-19 testing and related protocols.

There have been discussions amongst the SEC, Big Ten, the College Football Playoff and the schools related to possibly postponing the Jan. 11 title game, sources said, though a final decision on the situation has yet to be reached. The CFP has already established Jan. 18 in Hard Rock Stadium as the makeup date should the title game have to be postponed.

