Report: COVID-19 issues at Ohio State could delay CFP championship

Ohio State has been limited to seven games this season. It already was an issue about whether the Buckeyes deserved to be one of the four teams in the College Football Playoff.

Well, the Buckeyes were chosen and advanced to the championship game on Jan. 11. Now, AL.com reports COVID-19 issues could led to a postponement of the game with Alabama.

From @mzenitz and me, per sources: There are COVID-19 issues at Ohio State that have led to discussions about possibly having to push back the national title game to a later date https://t.co/8F7GiP7b7o — John Talty (@JTalty) January 5, 2021

