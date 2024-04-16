Report: Courtland Sutton underwent offseason ankle surgery

Broncos receiver Courtland Sutton has been recovering from an offseason procedure, but it doesn't seem like it's cause for significant concern.

Per Mike Klis of 9News Denver, Sutton underwent ankle surgery to address an injury suffered in the 2023 season-finale against Las Vegas.

Klis notes Sutton has been working out daily in Florida and neither Sutton nor the team are worried about his ankle.

Sutton has elected not to attend the team's voluntary offseason program while seeking a new contract. Sutton has two years remaining on his current deal.

In 16 games last season, Sutton caught 59 passes for 772 yards with 10 touchdowns.