Report: Courtland Sutton OK after rib issue lifting weights

Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton had a minor injury scare after experiencing discomfort following a weightlifting session, per Mike Klis of 9News.

Sutton was experiencing some discomfort in his ribs after a lifting session on Thursday. Sutton did not take part in the Broncos practice on Thursday as he and tackle Ja'Wuan James (knee) were the only two players unable to take part in the session.

Sutton is fine after the incident and is expected to play for the Broncos on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers.

Sutton is second on the team in targets through two games behind Emmanuel Sanders and has 11 catches for 160 yards on the season.