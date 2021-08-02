Report: Corey Peters is expected to sign one-year deal with Cardinals

The Cardinals are expected to bring back defensive tackle Corey Peters on a one-year deal, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Peters started the past five seasons for the Cardinals, but he did not re-sign with the team after the 2020 season. He made 146 tackles and eight sacks in 67 games for the team.

Peters played only nine games last season because of a knee injury but had 15 tackles and two sacks.

Peters, 33, played five seasons for the Falcons after they made him a third-round choice in 2010. In his NFL career, Peters has 292 tackles, 19 sacks and 38 quarterback hits.

