Report: Cooper Kupp expected to play Sunday barring a setback

The Los Angeles Rams designated Cooper Kupp to return from injury reserve this week, getting him back on the practice field in hopes that he could play on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. Based on the way things are trending, he should be out there in this big NFC showdown.

According to Dianna Russini of The Athletic, Kupp is “expected to play against the Eagles barring any setbacks.” The Rams have been cautious with him in practice and have been “keeping him on a count,” but he was a full participant Thursday, so he’s clearly making progress.

This isn’t surprising news because Sean McVay has sounded confident in Kupp playing all week, and we’ll likely get confirmation of that plan on Friday when the coach meets with the media.

Assuming Kupp plays, this will be our first look at the tandem of Puka Nacua and Kupp on the field together, which should only improve the offense.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire