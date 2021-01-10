Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp had to leave the field at the end of the fourth quarter of Los Angeles’ 30-20 victory over Seattle. But Kupp has apparently escaped major injury.

Mike Garafolo of NFL media reports all indications are that Kupp has a knee contusion and should be fine.

Kupp caught four passes for 78 yards in Saturday’s game — including a key 44-yard downfield reception that set up a field goal in the second quarter.

Kupp missed the Rams’ 2018 postseason run to Super Bowl LIII after tearing his ACL midseason. He had 92 catches for 974 yards with three touchdowns in 2020.

Report: Cooper Kupp escapes major injury, has knee contusion originally appeared on Pro Football Talk