Report: Cooper Kupp dealing with low-ankle sprain

Rams receiver Cooper Kupp had to exit Sunday’s game due to injury, but it doesn't sound like he’ll miss too much time — if any at all.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Kupp is dealing with a low-ankle sprain and the club will evaluate him over the course of the week.

Kupp suffered the injury late in the first half of Sunday’s victory over the Seahawks.

“He was going to try to come back and play,” head coach Sean McVay said in his postgame press conference. “He was moving around at the beginning of the second half and we were hoping that he'd be able to go, but it just didn't quite feel good enough.”

Kupp, who missed four games to start the season with a hamstring injury, has made 24 receptions for 375 yards with one touchdown this season. He caught one pass for 11 yards before exiting the Week 11 win.

The Rams will play the Cardinals on the road in Week 12.