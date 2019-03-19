Report: Contract details for Patriots' Maurice Harris, Terrence Brooks originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Surprise, surprise: The New England Patriots are spending carefully in free agency.

Rather than dole out significant cash to one or two players, the Patriots' strategy to date has been to sign a handful of depth pieces at relatively low cost. On Tuesday morning, we got a look at the contract details of two such players.

First up: wide receiver Maurice Harris, who can earn up to $1 million this season, per ESPN's Mike Reiss.

WR Maurice Harris contract: 1 year, $1 million



Signing bonus: $90k

Base salary: $720k

Roster bonus: $150k ($9,375 per game if on 46-man roster)

Workout bonus: $40k



ANALYSIS: There is injury split to $448,000, and also an injury waiver. Protects team. Modest deal to build depth.













— Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) March 19, 2019

According to Spotrac, Harris' $720,000 base salary in 2019 makes him the second-lowest-paid Patriots wide receiver, ahead of Damoun Patterson and just behind fellow newcomer Bruce Ellington, who carries a $895,000 base salary.

That contract suggests the 26-year-old Harris may have to compete for a roster spot during the preseason, especially if New England trades for a receiver of higher value.

New Patriots safety and expected special teams contributor Terrence Brooks, meanwhile, has the chance to earn a maximum of $4 million total a two-year contract, per The Boston Globe's Ben Volin.

Terrence Brooks 2-year deal with Patriots: Max value $4m.



$1.305m fully guaranteed (signing bonus, 2019 salary). Will make a min of $1.4m, max of $2m in 2019 with incentives. No guarantees in 2020.



So both special teamers (Brooks, Bolden) can make $2m this year







— Ben Volin (@BenVolin) March 19, 2019

Head coach Bill Belichick clearly values special teams, so it's not surprising the Patriots are willing to shell out north of $1 million guaranteed to two potential core special teamers in Brooks and running back Brandon Bolden.

New England's work isn't done on the special teams front, as it currently doesn't have a kicker or punter with Stephen Gostkowski and Ryan Allen still unsigned in free agency.

