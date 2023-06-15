Report: Conor McGregor accused of sexual assault at Game 4 of 2023 NBA Finals

Conor McGregor attended Game Four of the 2023 NBA Finals between the Denver Nuggets and the Miami Heat at Kaseya Center on June 09, 2023. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Content warning: This story contains depictions of alleged sexual assault.

UFC star fighter Conor McGregor, 34, is accused of sexually assaulting a woman after Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat, according to demand letters obtained by TMZ Sports.

The letters, authored by attorney Ariel Mitchell, allege that McGregor "violently" sexually assaulted a woman inside of a men's bathroom following the Nuggets' 108-95 win over the Heat at Kaseya Center on June 9.

"Security refused to let [the woman] exit or allow anyone else, including her friend, inside the bathroom." McGregor then allegedly emerged from inside of a handicap stall "and shoved his tongue in the victim's mouth and aggressively kissed her," Mitchell wrote in the letter.

The letter also claims the woman was able to get McGregor away from her by claiming she had to urinate. This allegedly led to McGregor forcing her to engage in oral sex. He is accused of then forcing her against the bathroom wall in an attempt "to sodomize her."

The woman allegedly escaped by elbowing McGregor repeatedly. According to the letter, she left her purse in the rush out and was forced to beg McGregor's security guards for it back.

McGregor, the NBA and the Heat all reportedly received copies of the letter, which were sent following the woman's meeting with police. She is seeking settlements with all aforementioned parties.

In a statement to TMZ Thursday, reps for McGregor said the "allegations are false."

UFC addressed the allegations in a statement issued to Simon Samano of MMA Junkie:

"The organization is aware of the recent allegations regarding Conor McGregor and will continue to gather additional details regarding the incident. UFC will allow the legal process to play out before making any additional statements."

The Heat issued a similar statement, which was posted on Twitter by ESPN's Marc Spears:

“We are aware of the allegations and are conducting a full investigation. Pending the outcome of the investigation, we will withhold further comment."

In another outcome from McGregor's appearance at the game, the Heat's mascot reportedly took a trip to the emergency room after being punched by the former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion in a promotional stunt that played out on the court.

Just a day before the sexual assault allegations surfaced, the MMA fighter appeared on "Live with Kelly and Mark" where he announced he is expecting his fourth child with fianceé Dee Devlin. The two have been together since 2008 and were engaged in August 2020, according to an Instagram post from McGregor.

He is currently working as a coach on the “The Ultimate Fighter.” In this season's finale, he is set to make his long-awaited return to the Octagon against former three-time Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler.