Rams linebacker Connor Barwin was diagnosed with a slight fracture of a bone in his forearm, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. But Barwin’s absence won’t be long as he is expected to miss only a game or two.

Barwin played 48 of 70 snaps in the Rams’ victory over the Saints on Sunday before leaving with the injury.

He was in a sling after the game.

Barwin has four sacks and 25 tackles in 11 games this season.