Report: Concerns around Oregon State's Saturday game at Washington
After an Oregon State football player tested positive and three other players were forced to quarantine because of possible exposure, this Saturday’s matchup vs. Washington is in limbo.
As FOX Sports and The Athletic's Bruce Feldman reported, there is some “concern” around this weekend’s Oregon State-Washington meeting on the Beavers side after the team had their first positive COVID-19 test of the season.
There is also some concern around the Pac-12 now about Saturday's Oregon State-Washington game as well on the Beavers side. I'm told there is talk inside the Pac-12 about Cal possibly playing Washington on Sunday. This Sunday.
As of Thursday, it was reported only four Oregon State players would miss this week’s game.
“We do have one positive and three others in quarantine,” Oregon State athletic director Scott Barnes said Thursday. “I will tell you that we are absolutely playing Saturday. So, no issue there.”
It appears some things have evolved over the last 24 hours.
It's worth noting Oregon State played Washington State for its season opener, in which Coach Rolovich later revealed that 32 players were unable to play. When asked about it after the game, he refused to say if any of the absences were COVID-related.
Days later, it was reported that WSU had one active COVID-19 case.
While the Beavers may have to sit out of Saturday’s game, it is possible the Huskies will still play this weekend. As Feldman noted the Pac-12 is discussing the possibility that Cal could play Washington on Sunday.
The Bears were supposed to play the Sun Devils on Saturday, but the game has since been canceled after Arizona State revealed it had positive tests. One of the people that tested positive for ASU is coach Herm Edwards.
Herm Edwards is among those who tested positive for COVID-19 at ASU. ASU announces it had to cancel its game vs. Cal due to player/staff cases.
The Beavers are supposed to hop on a plan Friday afternoon to head to Washington, but that could quickly change in the next few hours. Stay locked into NBCS Northwest as we report on the latest Oregon State news.