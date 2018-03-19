Report: Competition Committee proposes allowing NFL headquarters to eject players

Everyone agrees Mike Evans and Rob Gronkowski earned ejections for hits after the whistle last season. Officials, though, didn’t see it that way.

Thus, the Competition Committee is proposing a rule that will allow NFL senior V.P. of officiating Al Riveron to eject players from New York for “egregious violations” if officials don’t, Jarrett Bell of USA Today reports.

Gronkowski slammed his shoulder into the neck of Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White after the whistle. Officials penalized him for unnecessary roughness but didn’t eject him.

Evans gave Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore a hard shove in the back on the Tampa Bay sideline during a disagreement between Bucs quarterback Jameis Winston and Lattimore. Evans received a personal foul penalty but remained in the game.

Gronkowski and Evans served one-game suspensions instead.

Under the proposed rule, Riveron could overrule on-field officials and eject players from New York.