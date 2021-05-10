Report: Communication failures at center of Aaron Rodgers’ frustrations with Packers

The broken relationship between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers appears to have roots in recurring communication breakdowns.

According to Jason Wilde of the Wisconsin State Journal, one of the “core issues” facing Rodgers and Packers leadership is a “failure to communicate.”

A recent admission from Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst was a telling one. Not long after taking cornerback Eric Stokes in the first round of the 2021 draft, Gutekunst publicly admitted a potentially devastating communication failure made during the first round of the 2020 draft.

“I certainly look back to last year’s draft, and some of the communication issues we could have done better, no doubt about it,” Gutekunst said. “The draft is an interesting thing, it can unfold differently than you think it will unfold, and it happens pretty fast. Certainly, looking back on it, certainly, where we sit today, there could have been some communication things we did better.”

Gutekunst and the Packers traded up in the first round to take Utah State quarterback Jordan Love in 2020, almost certainly without Rodgers’ knowledge. By not providing a heads up, the Packers essentially blindsided the future Hall of Fame quarterback. The future of his career – which he had long planned to end in Green Bay – was no longer in his hands. It must have been a crushing personal moment, but the surprise element didn’t have to happen.

A simple meeting or phone call – at any point during the draft process – could have properly prepared Rodgers for the situation. Drafting Love was a major organizational decision, both for the team and superstar quarterback. It’s hardly irrational from Rodgers’ side to want to know when and why major decisions are made regarding his immediate future.

The failure was likely just one in a long list of grievances in terms of communication and execution, especially on the personnel side. Rodgers, arguably one of the most talented quarterbacks to ever play the game, would be operating well within the bounds of his power as a star player to desire more of a partnership with the team. Open lines of communication – especially on personnel matters that directly affect his job as a quarterback and leader of the football team – would be a vital part of a healthy, functioning partnership.

To an outsider, the release of receiver Jake Kumerow last September would appear to be a small thing in the grand scheme of a quarterback’s working life. But Rodgers trusted Kumerow and expected the veteran pass-catcher to be a big part of the offense in 2020. Gutekunst and the Packers still sent him packing during final cuts, once again blindsiding Rodgers, who had publicly praised Kumerow just hours earlier.

These are easily avoidable communication mistakes. Yes, quarterbacks play quarterback, coaches coach and general managers build rosters. But a future Hall of Famer at the game’s most important position must have a clear and direct line of communication with the team’s leadership so that when tough decisions need to be made for the good of the team, the quarterback gets a chance to both have his voice heard and understand the team’s side of the decision.

Gutekunst’s job is to build the best roster and find the best players, but his other important task – managing players – is right in the job title. And it appears he has repeatedly failed to properly manage one of the most valuable players and assets in NFL history.

The Packers have much to repair in the relationship. It was telling when Gutekunst both admitted his errors in communication and later said he’d willingly accept input from Rodgers on personnel matters. Publicly, the Packers are begging the three-time MVP to return. Admitting a wrong can be powerful. So is publicly conceding on a major issue. The Packers are certainly trying, at least with words.

If Rodgers truly doesn’t want to return, the repeated failures in communication might have represented a breaking point for the quarterback. Building a true partnership – one in which Rodgers can have his voice heard as the Packers attempt to get back to the Super Bowl – might be one of the only ways to save the fractured relationship.

