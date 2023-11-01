Report: Commanders viewed new 49er Chase Young as ‘undisciplined' originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The stumbling and staggering 49ers made a massive move before Tuesday's 1 p.m. PT trade deadline, acquiring former NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Chase Young from the Washington Commanders for a 2024 third-round draft pick.

Why would the Commanders give up the former 2020 No. 2 overall draft pick for just a third-round selection?

The San Francisco Chronicle's Mike Silver offered insight into Washington's opinion of Young.

"Young, according to several Commanders coaches and other organizational sources, was viewed as an undisciplined player who developed bad habits such as deviating from assignments in an effort to make splash plays," Silver wrote Tuesday. "His off-the-field priorities and commitment to his craft were often questioned, and he was viewed internally as a player who plateaued as a rookie."

If multiple people within the Commanders' building felt that way about a player as talented as Young, it explains why they didn't pick up his $17.452 million fifth-year option or sign him to a contract extension beyond this year.

The 49ers have to be hoping that getting Young into their locker room will bring out the best in the former Ohio State star.

Young now will be reunited with former Buckeyes teammate Nick Bosa, who should benefit from having a dynamic pass rusher on the other side of the defensive line. The duo could be unstoppable if they are playing to the best of their abilities.

If Young, who sustained a torn ACL in 2021, can harness his potential and fix any discipline issues that might be there, the 49ers should benefit immensely from his addition.

But if the same problems persist in San Francisco, the 49ers can move on from Young at the end of the 2023 season and let him go into free agency.

