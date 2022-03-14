The Commanders are keeping their offensive coordinator long term.

The team and Scott Turner agreed to a contract extension Sunday, J.P. Finlay of NBCSportsWashington.com reports. Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post adds that it’s a three-year contract through the 2024 season.

Turner, 39, gets his seventh starting quarterback since he joined Washington in 2020. The Commanders agreed to a trade with the Colts for Carson Wentz. Alex Smith, Dwayne Haskins and Kyle Allen started for the team at quarterback in 2020 and Taylor Heinicke, Ryan Fitpatrick and Garrett Gilbert were starters in 2021.

Turner, the son of Norv Turner, began his NFL coaching career in 2011 with Carolina as an offensive quality control coach. He coached the Browns receivers in 2013, the Vikings quarterbacks in 2014-16 and the Panthers quarterbacks in 2018-19 before going to Washington.

Report: Commanders sign Scott Turner to multi-year extension originally appeared on Pro Football Talk