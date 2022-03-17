Report: Commanders sign former Jaguars, Panthers guard Andrew Norwell

Report: Commanders sign G Andrew Norwell originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

After Ereck Flowers' release and Brandon Scherff's departure in free agency, the Commanders had two holes to fill at guard. On Thursday, they addressed at least one of those spots by signing Andrew Norwell, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The Washington #Commanders are expected to sign former #Jaguars and #Panthers guard Andrew NorwellÂ , source said. They are close on a deal. He fills a big void on the offensive line. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2022

Norwell, 30, is an eight-year veteran in the NFL and has started 111 of the 112 games he's played in since entering the league in 2014. Most of those starts came at left guard.

Norwell started his career with the Panthers, playing under head coach Ron Rivera. The undrafted free agent spent the first four seasons of his career in Carolina, captured an All-Pro selection in 2017, and then left for Jacksonville on a five-year, $66.5 million contract.

Before his pro career, Norwell earned two first-team All-Big Ten selections at Ohio State.

Norwell projects to slide right in and start at left guard, as the Commanders look to replace both of their starting guards from last season.

