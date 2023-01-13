The Commanders need a new offensive coordinator and it will reportedly not be Jim Caldwell.

NFL Media reports that the Commanders reached out to Caldwell about the vacancy they created when they fired Scott Turner after the end of the regular season. Caldwell told them that he was not interested in interviewing for the position because he’s only interested in pursuing head coaching jobs.

Caldwell has interviewed with the Panthers and Broncos about their head coaching vacancies. Caldwell was 62-50 over seven years as the head coach of the Colts and Lions.

The Commanders fired Turner after three seasons filled with quarterback changes, including three different starters this year. Settling that position will make life easier for anyone the Commanders hire as their coordinator.

Report: Commanders reached out to Jim Caldwell about OC job, he turned them down originally appeared on Pro Football Talk