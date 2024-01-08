Report: Commanders, Raiders ask 49ers to interview Peters for GM job originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Teams across the NFL are wasting little time reshaping their coaching staffs and front offices on Black Monday, and one member of the San Francisco 49ers is already becoming a popular name.

The Washington Commanders and Las Vegas Raiders reportedly have requested interviews with assistant general manager Adam Peters for their GM vacancies.

The MMQB's Albert Breer reported that the Commanders will interview Peters on Tuesday or Wednesday, and then ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Raiders' interest in Peters.

Peters has worked in the NFL for 21 years. He joined the 49ers in 2016 as a vice president of player personnel before becoming an assistant GM in 2021. He previously spent time with the New England Patriots (2003-08) and Denver Broncos (2009-16).

This isn't Peters' first time in offseason GM talks. NBC Sports Bay Area 49ers insider Matt Maiocco reported last January that Peters declined interview requests from the Tennessee Titans and Arizona Cardinals.

The Commanders could have one advantage in their potential pursuit of Peters. The team brought in former Golden State Warriors GM Bob Myers, as well as former Minnesota Vikings GM Rick Spielman, to assist their ownership group as it searches for a new head coach and head of football operations. Myers and Peters, a Cupertino, Calif., native, both went to Monte Vista High School and are UCLA alums.

Washington has acted quickly since its season ended on Sunday. The team announced the firing of head coach Ron Rivera Monday morning after another losing season and has reportedly requested interviews with Peters, Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, Baltimore Ravens associate head coach and defensive line coach Anthony Weaver, Chicago Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham and Kansas City Chiefs assistant GM Mike Borgonzi for their two key openings.

Whoever the Commanders appoint as their new GM will have a chance to draft a new franchise quarterback in April. The team landed the No. 2 overall selection after going 4-13 in 2023.

