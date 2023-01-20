Report: Commanders to meet with Rams’ Thomas Brown about OC position

Rams tight ends coach and assistant head coach Thomas Brown has become a popular coaching candidate in the last two offseasons, drawing plenty of interest from NFL teams searching for offensive coordinators and head coaches.

Brown already interviewed with the Texans for their head coaching position, and he’ll now meet with the Commanders about their offensive coordinator role, according to ESPN’s John Keim.

Last offseason, Brown interviewed for the Dolphins’ head coaching job, but they ended up hiring Mike McDaniel. Brown, who’s just 36 years old, is one of the top up-and-coming candidates in the league after initially being hired by the Rams in 2020.

Washington will interview Miami Asst HC/RB coach Eric Studesville on Monday and also will talk to Rams asst HC/TE coach Thomas Brown next week for the vacant OC position, per source. — John Keim (@john_keim) January 20, 2023

Sean McVay has spoken highly of Brown often during the last three years and promoted him from running backs coach to tight ends coach last season. Brown took on a larger role within the offense as the tight ends coach, getting exposure to the running game, as well as the passing game.

