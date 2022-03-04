Report: Commanders made “strong offer” to Seahawks for Russell Wilson

Washington General Manager Martin Mayhew said this week that the team has spoken to every team that might have a quarterback available for trade in its attempt to secure a franchise signal caller.

So it comes as no surprise that the Seahawks received an inquiry from the Commanders about Russell Wilson.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports Washington made a “strong offer” to the Seahawks for Wilson. How strong? Rapoport said Washington offered multiple first-round picks.

It’s possible Wilson, who has a no-trade clause, vetoed any possible deal. He said this week that while he loves the East Coast, “I think the West Coast is better for me right now.”

It’s also possible the Seahawks are trying to trade Wilson without looking like they are trying to trade him. The right offer, combined with Wilson’s OK, still might find Wilson packing his bags and heading elsewhere.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said this week the team has “no intention” of trading Wilson, a phrase that leaves open the possibility of a trade.

Wilson missed three games with a finger injury in 2021 but compiled a 6-8 record in games he played. Seattle finished with a losing record for the first time since Wilson took over as the team’s starting quarterback in 2012.

Wilson was a Pro Bowler as he completed 65 percent of his passes for 3,113 yards with 25 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also rushed for 183 yards and two scores.

