Report: Commanders to interview former Eagles OC Brian Johnson for the same position

Saturday brought some news to the Washington Commanders’ search for a new offensive coordinator.

First, it was revealed that talks broke down between the Las Vegas Raiders and former Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury. Kingsbury had been expected to join Antonio Pierce’s staff as his new offensive coordinator.

Adam Schefter, Ian Rapoport, and others reported that Kingsbury interviewed with the Commanders and new head coach Dan Quinn and is considered a “strong candidate” for the position.

Now, another candidate has emerged, per Jordan Schultz of Bleacher Report.

Brian Johnson, Philadelphia’s offensive coordinator in 2023, is expected to interview with Washington for the same position.

The #Commanders are expected to interview former #Eagles OC Brian Johnson for their open OC job, sources tell @BleacherReport. Kliff Kingsbury will be firmly in the mix for Washington. pic.twitter.com/EzejXKxktY — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) February 3, 2024

This news isn’t likely to excite Washington fans, and for good reason. Johnson, 36, was with the Eagles for the past three seasons and received a promotion to OC last season after Shane Steichen left to take over as head coach of the Colts.

Philadelphia’s offense and quarterback Jalen Hurts took several steps backward in 2023 under Johnson’s leadership.

A former college quarterback at Utah, Johnson began his coaching career in 2010 at his alma mater.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire