Report: Commanders hiring 49ers' Peters as general manager

The 49ers appear to be losing a key member of the organization.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Friday morning, citing sources, that the Washington Commanders are hiring 49ers assistant general manager Adam Peters as the team's next GM.

Season’s first general manager hire: Commanders are hiring 49ers’ assistant GM Adam Peters as their general manager, sources tell ESPN.



Peters won Super Bowls while working in New England and Denver, and has been in SF since 2017, helping build one of the NFL's top rosters.

Peters played an integral role in helping construct San Francisco's star-studded roster alongside GM John Lynch and joined the organization in 2017 as the vice president of player personnel.

The 44-year-old has spent 21 seasons in the NFL and previously worked as a scout for the New England Patriots and Denver Broncos before joining the 49ers organization.

Peters is well-respected throughout the league and has interviewed for general manager positions in years past. It appeared to be only a matter of time before he landed one.

