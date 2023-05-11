Report: Commanders and Cowboys to play on Thanksgiving

Bryan Manning
·1 min read
The Washington Commanders will play on Thanksgiving in 2023, according to a report from JP Finlay of 106.7 The Fan and NBC Sports Washington.

Washington’s opponent: The Dallas Cowboys, of course.

This is Washington’s first playing on Thanksgiving Day since 2020 — against the Cowboys. Remember that one? The then-Football Team dominated America’s Team with a 41-16 victory. Rookie running back Antonio Gibson led Washington with 115 rushing yards and three touchdowns, but the play of the day was Montez Sweat’s interception return for a touchdown.

Dallas is coming off an appearance in the NFC’s divisional round in 2022, while the Commanders fell just short of the playoffs. The two teams met in the regular-season finale in January, with Washington dominating the Cowboys 26-6 in quarterback Sam Howell’s first career start.

The NFL will release the full schedule for all 32 teams Thursday night.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire