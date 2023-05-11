Report: Commanders and Cowboys to play on Thanksgiving

The Washington Commanders will play on Thanksgiving in 2023, according to a report from JP Finlay of 106.7 The Fan and NBC Sports Washington.

Washington’s opponent: The Dallas Cowboys, of course.

🦃🦃Here’s the big one – Commanders @ Cowboys on Thanksgiving, per sources. Traditional rivalry game will have a huge audience. — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) May 11, 2023

This is Washington’s first playing on Thanksgiving Day since 2020 — against the Cowboys. Remember that one? The then-Football Team dominated America’s Team with a 41-16 victory. Rookie running back Antonio Gibson led Washington with 115 rushing yards and three touchdowns, but the play of the day was Montez Sweat’s interception return for a touchdown.

First interception AND touchdown for Montez Sweat and what a time to do it, huh (via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/OwRxKgzwDF — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) November 27, 2020

Dallas is coming off an appearance in the NFC’s divisional round in 2022, while the Commanders fell just short of the playoffs. The two teams met in the regular-season finale in January, with Washington dominating the Cowboys 26-6 in quarterback Sam Howell’s first career start.

The NFL will release the full schedule for all 32 teams Thursday night.

