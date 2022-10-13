Report: Commanders cornerback William Jackson III discussed in trade talks

Report: Commanders' CB William Jackson III wants a new home originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

William Jackson III's short tenure in Washington has not been a successful one, and his time with the franchise could be nearing an end.

Jackson wants a fresh start and a new home, and the Commanders have engaged teams in trade talks regarding the cornerback, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero. It appears likely Jackson is dealt well before the NFL trade deadline on November 1.

Jackson signed a three-year, $42 million contract with Washington before the 2021 season but has struggled to maintain consistent production as a top cornerback in Jack Del Rio's defense.

NFL Network's report cites the Commanders' defensive scheme as a reason why Jackson is looking for a fresh start. Del Rio has leaned more heavily on zone coverage during his stint as the Commanders' defensive coordinator -- which began in 2020 -- while Jackson views himself more as a man-to-man cornerback.

Jackson's reported trade request comes after the Commanders pulled him from their Week 5 loss to Tennessee. Jackson said he was dealing with a bulging disc in his back and could no longer play through. Head coach Ron Rivera did not confirm whether Jackson was pulled from the game due to his back or his performance.

Jackson did not travel with the Commanders as they prepare for a Week 6 matchup with the Chicago Bears on Thursday night. at 1-4, Washington is at risk of falling even further down the NFC East standings with the 5-0 Eagles, 4-1 Cowboys and 4-1 Giants well ahead of them after the first five weeks of the 2022 campaign.