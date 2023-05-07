Report: Commanders called Andrew Luck last offseason

Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck seems to be enjoying retirement from the game of football, but that didn’t keep the Washington Commanders from checking in last offseason.

Before they made a deal to acquire Carson Wentz from the Colts, the Commanders reportedly called Luck to see if there was any chance he might want to return, according to ESPN’s John Kiem.

Even so, they didn’t feel the same urgency they did last offseason, when they called every team that might have a quarterback available. They even phoned the retired Andrew Luck, just in case. They ultimately traded two third-round picks to Indianapolis for Carson Wentz and his $28 million cap hit. Then, they cut Wentz at season’s end after injuries and inconsistent play contributed to him finishing 30th in QBR after just eight starts. This offseason, their only move at the position was signing veteran Jacoby Brissett.

Colts fans know better than any other fanbase that the Commanders had no shot of sweeping Luck off of his feet even if it was a whole offseason ago.

The Colts also still hold the rights to Luck’s contract so a trade would have to happen if Luck did shock the world and come out of retirement.

Regardless, the Colts drafted Anthony Richardson with the No. 4 overall pick, ushering in a new era while the Commanders are seemingly moving forward with second-year quarterback Sam Howell.

