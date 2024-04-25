Report: Commanders to be aggressive with potential move back into 1st round

The Washington Commanders have two pressing needs going into the first round of the 2024 NFL draft: Quarterback and offensive tackle. Washington is expected to pick its quarterback at No. 2 overall.

The Commanders next go on the clock at No. 36 overall and also hold the Bears’ second-round pick at No. 40. Washington will likely target an offensive tackle with one of its second-round picks unless there is a trade back into the first round.

ESPN draft analyst Jordan Reid called the Commanders moving back into the first round the “worst-kept secret” in the draft. NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah believes the Commanders will move back into the first round, even projecting a trade in his final mock draft, leading them to select Georgia OT Amarius Mims.

Ryan Fowler of Bleacher Report and The Draft Network had the following to say about the Commanders on Thursday:

“We’re going to be aggressive,” a source in Washington said regarding a potential move back into the first round. The target remains an offensive tackle, where a chance to select Oklahoma’s OT Tyler Guyton would be a “perfect world scenario.” — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) April 25, 2024

Guyton is a 6-foot-8, 322-pound prospect who began his career at TCU before transferring to Oklahoma, where he spent the past two years. Guyton started five games in 2022, four at right tackle and one at left tackle. In 2023, he started nine games at right tackle.

Here is NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein’s scouting report on Guyton:

Ascending tackle prospect with the traits and tape to project a bright future as a high-level pass protector in the league. Guyton has battled injuries and had limited reps coming over from TCU after the 2021 season, but his flashes have been complemented by increasing consistency. He plays with a high center of gravity and needs to get stronger, but leveraged hand strikes can help overcome those concerns. He should continue to get better as a run blocker but might never shine in that department. Guyton’s value comes with his pass protection, as he has the length, feet and body control to become a human roadblock. He should become a talented starter at either tackle position.

