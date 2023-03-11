Report: Colts WR Parris Campbell to have ‘healthy market’

Indianapolis Colts pending free agent wide receiver Parris Campbell reportedly is expected to have a “healthy market” if he hits free agency, according to Jordan Schultz of The Score.

Campbell is one of the top free agents for the Colts set to hit the market next week if the team doesn’t come to terms on a new deal. Outside teams can begin negotiating with Campbell’s representation starting Monday at 4:00 p.m. ET, which is the start of the legal tampering period.

#Colts FA WR Parris Campbell is going to have a very healthy market. Have spoken with a multitude of teams interested in the former Buckeye. Several clubs have told me they believe the speedy Campbell – who’s only 25 – has a more advanced route tree in his arsenal. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 11, 2023

One team to keep an eye on will be the Carolina Panthers, who recently just moved up to the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. Considering they traded away D.J. Moore in that deal, wide receiver is a massive need for a team with an incoming rookie quarterback.

Campbell finally stayed healthy in 2022 and proved he can be a solid contributor as a WR2/3 type. He finished the season with career-highs in receptions (63) and receiving yards (623) while adding four touchdowns. Those aren’t terrible numbers considering the quarterback play he dealt with in 2022.

We’ll see if the Colts are willing to let him walk in free agency, and that’s certainly possible if Campbell indeed does have a strong market waiting for him. If his price tag exceeds the double-digit market in average salary per year, the Colts very well could be out.

We should get more information on that relatively soon, and Campbell could have a strong market going into free agency next week.

