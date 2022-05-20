Report: Colts working to sign QB Nick Foles as backup

The Indianapolis Colts are reportedly working to sign veteran quarterback Nick Foles to be the backup behind starter Matt Ryan, per Zak Keefer of The Athletic.

In a move that makes almost too much sense, Foles would reunite with head coach Frank Reich, who was his offensive coordinator in 2017 when Foles helped lead the Philadelphia Eagles to a Super Bowl championship.

Keefer reported the deal hasn’t been finalized yet, but it could happen next week.

Colts are working to add veteran QB Nick Foles, sources said. Nothing done yet, but there’s a chance it comes by next week. Makes a ton of sense on both sides. He’d backup new starter Matt Ryan. — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) May 20, 2022

Foles and Reich have a very strong history. Despite Carson Wentz enjoying an MVP season in 2017, a torn ACL opened the door for Foles to lead the way during the playoffs.

The Eagles wound up going on a magical run with Foles helping lead the offense under Reich and then-head coach Doug Pederson.

Reich told reporters earlier this week that the Colts wouldn’t be in a rush to add a veteran quarterback but with Sam Ehlinger currently working as the direct backup to the aforementioned Ryan, the move to add a backup with experience makes sense.

The deal isn’t finalized yet, but the Colts signing Foles would be one of the least shocking moves of the offseason.

Like Colts Wire on Facebook

Follow Colts Wire on Twitter

Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Related

Colts' Matt Ryan a dark-horse MVP candidate in 2022? Report: Morocco Brown not expected to join Eagles front office Dayo Odeyingbo feels like himself after Achilles rehab

List