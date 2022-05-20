Report: Colts working to sign former Eagles QB Nick Foles

The Indianapolis Colts believe they have a playoff-worthy roster, and after trading for former Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, Zak Keefer is reporting that the franchise is looking to sign one of the most accomplished backups in league history.

Keefer is reporting that Indianapolis is looking to reunite Foles with current head coach and former Eagles offensive coordinator Franch Reich.

Colts are working to add veteran QB Nick Foles, sources said. Nothing done yet, but there’s a chance it comes by next week. Makes a ton of sense on both sides. He’d backup new starter Matt Ryan. — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) May 20, 2022

Foles and Reich have a very strong history, and the then backup quarterback led Philadelphia to the Super Bowl after Carson Wentz suffered a torn ACL against the Rams in Los Angeles. Foles flourished in leading the Eagles to an upset of the Patriots under Reich as offensive coordinator and Doug Pederson as head coach.

Indianapolis currently has former Texas Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger as the primary backup to Ryan.

