Report: Colts working out WR Brandon Marshall

Shalise Manza Young
Yahoo Sports Contributor
Yahoo Sports

Though he never saw the field with his last team, 35-year-old receiver Brandon Marshall isn’t ready to retire, apparently.

Report: Working out with Colts

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

On Friday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted that Marshall was working out for the Indianapolis Colts.

The Colts have a solid group of receivers - their roster includes T.Y. Hilton, Chester Rogers, Devin Funchess and second-round rookie Parris Campbell - so it’s unclear why they would bring in Marshall, particularly since he wouldn’t play special teams.

Marshall spent a month with the New Orleans Saints last year but never played in a game; he began the 2018 season with the Seattle Seahawks and played in seven games but recorded just 11 catches for 136 yards and a touchdown.

Still looking for a playoff appearance

If he signs with Indianapolis, Marshall, a six-time Pro Bowler who has over 12,000 receiving yards in his career, would be on his eighth NFL team.

But in 13 seasons, he’s never been on a team that made the playoffs.

Receiver Brandon Marshall reportedly worked out with the Indianapolis Colts on Friday. (AP)
Receiver Brandon Marshall reportedly worked out with the Indianapolis Colts on Friday. (AP)

What to Read Next