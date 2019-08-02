Report: Colts working out WR Brandon Marshall

Though he never saw the field with his last team, 35-year-old receiver Brandon Marshall isn’t ready to retire, apparently.

Report: Working out with Colts

Scroll to continue with content Ad

On Friday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted that Marshall was working out for the Indianapolis Colts.

The Colts have a solid group of receivers - their roster includes T.Y. Hilton, Chester Rogers, Devin Funchess and second-round rookie Parris Campbell - so it’s unclear why they would bring in Marshall, particularly since he wouldn’t play special teams.

Marshall spent a month with the New Orleans Saints last year but never played in a game; he began the 2018 season with the Seattle Seahawks and played in seven games but recorded just 11 catches for 136 yards and a touchdown.

Still looking for a playoff appearance

If he signs with Indianapolis, Marshall, a six-time Pro Bowler who has over 12,000 receiving yards in his career, would be on his eighth NFL team.

But in 13 seasons, he’s never been on a team that made the playoffs.