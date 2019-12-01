Report: Colts won’t activate Devin Funchess from injured reserve

The Colts had wide receiver Devin Funchess back at practice for the last couple of weeks, but it looks like that’s as far as his effort to return from injured reserve is going to take him.

A 21-day window to put Funchess on the active roster closes this week and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team does not plan to do that. If that’s the case, Funchess will be ineligible to play again this year.

Funchess broke his collarbone in the season opener. He caught three passes for 32 yards before getting hurt.

Funchess signed a one-year deal with the Colts in the offseason, so he’ll face some questions about his health while looking for a 2020 landing spot.