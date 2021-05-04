Report: Colts ‘were involved’ in talks with OT Alejandro Villanueva

The Indianapolis Colts were reportedly involved in talks with offensive tackle Alejandro Villanueva before he signed a two-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens, per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

After forgoing a premium pick on an offensive tackle in the 2021 NFL draft, it wouldn’t be a surprise if the Colts added one in free agency to compete with the current room that consists of Sam Tevi, Julién Davenport and Will Holden.

Patriots and Jaguars were expected suitors for Al Villanueva back in March, but once they did deals for Trent Brown (trade) and Cam Robinson (franchise tag), Villanueva pivoted to a post-draft strategy. Colts were involved at one point, Dolphins were late. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) May 4, 2021

Baltimore is giving former Steelers’ Alejandro Villanueva a two-year, $14 million deal that includes $8M fully guaranteed, per source. https://t.co/8lIWLsTVLL — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 4, 2021

We took a look at four offensive tackles the Colts could consider now that the draft is over.

After using their first two picks in the draft on pass rushers, which addressed their biggest need at the time, the Colts have a hole at left tackle. Though they say they are confident in Tevi, it would behoove the front office to bring in better competition in the form of Charles Leno Jr. or Eric Fisher.

This will be a storyline to watch over the next few weeks as the Colts could be interested in bringing in a veteran left tackle now that the draft is over.

Related