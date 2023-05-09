Report: Colts want NFL to investigate Commanders, Andrew Luck matter

The Indianapolis Colts reportedly requested the NFL investigate a potential tampering situation following an ESPN report that claimed the Washington Commanders reached out to former quarterback Andrew Luck, per the Washington Post.

According to Mark Maske and Nicki Jhabvala of The Post, the Colts requested the league take further action to “determine whether there was improper contact through intermediaries.”

ESPN’s Stephen Holder, who covers the Colts, confirmed the team’s request to look into the matter. However, it may come down to whether the contact was made through a third party as another report surfaced from The Post that a source within Luck’s camp denied any direct contact with the Commanders.

From Holder:

The Commanders are not believed to have spoken with Luck, nor his agent, which would be a direct violation of the league’s anti-tampering policy. Whether the Commanders spoke with a third party, and whether any such actions constitute a violation, are among the details the Colts are hoping to clarify as they seek to learn more about what exactly transpired, a Colts source told ESPN on Sunday. The NFL’s anti-tampering policy is somewhat vague, but direct contact with a player is not required for a violation to occur.

Even though Colts fans are tired of hearing about the former franchise quarterback, this may be a situation to keep an eye on in case the league does hand down punishments on the Commanders, which likely would come in the form of losing draft picks.

Like Colts Wire on Facebook

Follow Colts Wire on Twitter

Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire