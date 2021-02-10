Report: Colts want ‘additional compensation’ along with Carson Wentz

The Indianapolis Colts have been linked as one of the teams showing interest in trading for Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz but it’s clear they want fair compensation.

In a report from NJ.com’s Mike Kaye, the Colts have asked for additional compensation to go along with acquiring Wentz. That additional compensation appears to be in the form of players or picks.

The Indianapolis Colts have asked for additional compensation — a player, players or picks — along with Wentz in order to get close to the Eagles’ demands, according to a third person with knowledge of negotiations, who also was granted anonymity. That person said another undisclosed Eagles player has been brought up in discussions.

The Eagles are reportedly asking for a Matthew Stafford level deal even though Wentz would be more comparable to the Jared Goff part of that exchange. Stafford was traded to the Rams for two future first-round picks, a 2021 third-round pick and Goff.

The Colts won’t pay that king’s ransom, even though they do have interest in Wentz and believe they can help get him back to form. But they are clearly against overpaying for the 28-year-old.

It will be interesting to see what happens with the trade. The Eagles want to get rid of him and do so soon. Whether Wentz is reunited with Frank Reich is the storyline to watch over the next week or so.

