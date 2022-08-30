Report: Colts waive TE Nikola Kalinic

The Indianapolis Colts are expected to waive tight end Nikola Kalinic ahead of Tuesday’s deadline to reduce the roster to 53 players, according to Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star.

It’s unlikely the Colts will keep more than three tight ends on the roster after rookie Andrew Ogletree tore his ACL during training camp. Kalinic is a project who could end up on the practice squad, though.

Be sure to keep up with all of the latest roster cuts via our tracker.

Colts have waived tight end Nikola Kalinic, per source. Likely will be on the practice squad. — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) August 30, 2022

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire