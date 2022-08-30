Report: Colts waive G Josh Seltzner

Kevin Hickey
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Indianapolis Colts
    Indianapolis Colts
The Indianapolis Colts are expected to waive guard Josh Seltzner ahead of Tuesday’s deadline to reduce rosters to 53 players, according to Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star.

Seltzner, an undrafted free agent out of Wisconsin, signd with the Colts this offseason following the 2022 NFL draft. There is a chance he will be signed to the practice squad if he clears waivers.

Be sure to keep up with all of the latest roster cuts via our tracker.

