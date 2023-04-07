Report: Colts’ visit with Anthony Richardson set for next week

The Indianapolis Colts continue to make their rounds with the quarterback prospects in the 2023 NFL draft and next up on their list is Florida’s Anthony Richardson.

After the Colts met and worked out the majority of top quarterbacks in the draft this week, they reportedly will host Richardson next week over the span of two days, per Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network.

A look at Anthony Richardson top-30 predraft visits, per sources. Starts with Raiders this week, he’s there today. Then he visits Panthers (Sunday/Monday) & Colts (Tuesday/Wednesday). The week of April 16, Richardson is scheduled to visit Titans, Falcons & Ravens in that order https://t.co/bvMVMuP8kT — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) April 7, 2023

When it’s all said and done with Richardson next week, the Colts should have plenty of information on what to do with the No. 4 overall pick. By that time, they should know how they feel about the quarterback class one way or another.

While it’s impossible to know exactly how the board will fall for the Colts when it comes to the quarterback class in 2023, Richardson presents an intriuing profile that boasts immense upside to be the face of the franchise for years to come.

Getting him to that level will be a difficult task and one the Colts will need to feel confident about in doing so, but the upside is clearly tangible, even for a player with only 13 collegiate starts under his belt.

There are few offensive minds who could mold Richardson into an elite option, but Colts new head coach Shane Steichen is thought to be one of them considering his past success with quarterbacks of different skill sets.

We may not know who the Colts value the most when it comes to the quarterback class, but it would be a surprise if Richardson isn’t near the top for them.

We’ll be tracking the Colts’ reported interest in the 2023 draft class so be sure to keep up with latest updates via our tracker.

