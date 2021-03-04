Report: Colts virtually meeting with OT Teven Jenkins

The Indianapolis Colts have already met or will meet with former Oklahoma State offensive tackle Teven Jenkins ahead of the 2021 NFL draft, per Justin Melo of The Draft Network.

The Colts will be meeting with almost every prospect during the pre-draft process so while this isn’t the most pressing news, it does come at a position of need at left tackle.

Finding a replacement for Anthony Castonzo will be among the priorities this offseason and doing so might have to come through the draft. With potential cap restraints after some extensions, the Colts will have to go the cheaper route at left tackle.

The Draft Network believes Jenkins is scheme versatile and will eventually turn into a starter. Jenkins is ranked No. 6 in Draft Wire’s offensive tackle rankings ahead of the draft.

The Colts have several options waiting for them at No. 21 and Jenkins could very well be in the mix.

