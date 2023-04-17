Report: Colts have ‘virtual follow-up’ with Anthony Richardson

The Indianapolis Colts have traveled for a private workout and then hosted Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson on a top-30 visit that spanned two days, but they’re not done meeting with the high-upside prospect.

While the Colts are hosting Kentucky quarterback Will Levis for a top-30 visit Monday, they reportedly have a virtual follow-up meeting scheduled with Richardson at some point before the draft, per Josina Anderson of CBS Sports.

As QB Anthony Richardson wraps up in-person team visits this week (#Titans today, #Falcons Tuesday, #Ravens Wednesday) I'm told the #Colts have scheduled a virtual follow-up with him, while the #Titans have carved out time for a potential virtual follow-up to today's visit too. — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) April 17, 2023

The Colts have done a lot of homework on both Richardson and Levis throughout the pre-draft process. Both prospects have met and worked out with the team, and it wouldn’t be a surprise if Levis also had a virtual follow-up meeting before the draft.

With C.J. Stroud and Bryce Young projected to go with the first two picks in the draft, most projections have the Colts selecting either Richardson or Levis at No. 4 overall. There’s a chance they trade up to the No. 3 overall pick, but there’s also the chance they stay put and select whichever quarterback falls to them.

Richardson is a polarizing prospect considering his lack of starting experience and surface-level stats. However, he may be further along as a player than most would think for a prospect with his level of experience, and his rushing ability already gives him a floor to work off as he develops more as a passer.

Richardson would be an exciting addition to Shane Steichen’s offense because he’s arguably the best fit for the scheme considering what we saw with Jalen Hurts in 2022.

The draft is still over a week away as of this writing, but Richardson is certainly among the top prospects being considered by the Colts.

We’ll be tracking the Colts’ reported interest in the 2023 draft class so be sure to keep up with latest updates via our tracker.

