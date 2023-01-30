Report: Colts traveling to Philly for Shane Steichen’s second interview

The Indianapolis Colts are well into their second round of head coach interviews, and Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen is among the finalists for the vacancy.

Steichen and the Eagles are fresh off a dominating 31-7 win over the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC championship game, and this next week gives the Colts an opportunity to conduct an in-person interview with one of the top candidates.

While the other finalists have traveled to the Circle City for their second interview, the Colts are reportedly traveling to Philly to meet with Steichen for his, according to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated,

“The Colts are planning to travel to Philly at some point this week to interview OC Shane Steichen—it’ll be his second interview with Indianapolis, and first in person.”

Even with the week off, the Colts may be doing this just to make life easier on Steichen, who is likely prepping his offense for Super Bowl LVII. It may be difficult for Steichen to make the trip to Indy for an entire day with his mind focused on the biggest game of the season.

So it makes sense the Colts would do this in order to ensure they get that second interview with a candidate who should be near the top of the list.

The date for the interview hasn’t been set yet, and it was already reported that Steichen would be getting a second interview, but that news will likely drop when the interview takes place.

