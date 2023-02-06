Report: Colts’ trade with Bills nets extra fifth-round pick

The midseason trade between the Indianapolis Colts and Buffalo Bills involved a conditional sixth-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft, and it appears those conditions were met.

While the exact conditions of the trade remain a mystery, it’s been reported that the sixth-round pick involved in the deal from the Bills has turned into a fifth-round pick, giving the Colts an extra selection in that round.

Bills beat writer Sal Capaccio reported the news of the draft pick Monday.

The conditional draft pick the Bills traded to the Colts for RB Nyheim Hines turned out to be a 5th rounder. It is the Bills original/own 5th going to Indy. The Bills still have the Arizona Cardinals 5th rounder which was from the Cody Ford trade. — Sal Capaccio 🏈 (@SalSports) February 6, 2023

The details of the trade were as follows:

Colts receive

– RB Zack Moss

– Conditional 2023 sixth-round pick Bills receive

– RB Nyheim Hines

While Hines didn’t see much work on the offensive side of the ball during the second half of the season with the Bills, he did take over as the team’s main return man on special teams.

Meanwhile, Moss wound up emerging as the starter in the Colts backfield for the final month of the season after Jonathan Taylor was placed on the injured reserve list due to an ankle injury.

In eight games (three starts), Moss took 76 carries for 365 rushing yards and a touchdown. He ended the season on a high note against the Houston Texans, taking 18 carries for 114 rushing yards and a touchdown.

The Colts will have an important draft coming up at the end of April, and the conditions of that midseason trade wound up getting them an extra fifth-round pick.

